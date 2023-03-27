SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Active weather along portions of northern Utah to kick off the work week. Winter weather advisories are in place for the northern mountain areas through noon today, expiring for the valley locations by 10 a.m.

Bottom Line?! We’ll see a brief taste of spring temperatures after today and more wet weather to end the work week.

A shift in winds is expected along northern Utah into the afternoon, ending any lake-enhanced snow showers. Clearing skies are expected this afternoon and temperatures will warm up a few degrees from Sunday. Highs near 40 are expected along the Wasatch Front with mid-50s for St. George. A weak high-pressure ridge will bring calm weather into Tuesday.

Increasing southwest flow on Tuesday will help temperatures rebound as a result of the pattern change. Daytime highs will feel a little more ‘spring-like’ with low to mid-50 for the valley and mid-60s for St. George. Breezy winds are expected along the western portion of the state as another trough moves into the West Coast. We’ll see dry weather into early Wednesday before another active pattern rolls in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The next storm system is tapping into tropical air, once again, and will bring widespread precipitation to the state with valley rain and mountain snowfall expected sometime Wednesday afternoon. The trough will slowly rotate through the Great Basin through Friday morning and bring periods of valley rain/snow showers with heavy mountain snow totals expected. Temperature forecasts aren’t quite as cold as we saw with the weekend system but will drop 10-15 degrees below normal for most areas.

We’ll see a break in wet weather into the first part of the weekend, however, another prolonged wet weather event is shaping up for early next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!