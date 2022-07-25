SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! A typical hot and dry weather scenario is in place for Northern Utah as we wrap up the extended holiday weekend.

Monsoon moisture is again in place down south and will drive afternoon showers and thunderstorms for much of the southcentral and southwestern Utah. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southern Utah Monday and will remain in place through Monday evening.

With ample moisture in place and little movement in the atmosphere, slow-moving thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall over these areas resulting in flash flooding. Residents and visitors in southern Utah should monitor the forecast and be prepared for possible flooding, especially those in flood-prone areas. i.e. slot canyons, dry washes, and regions with recent burn scars.

The surge of monsoon moisture will take the edge off the hottest temperatures in southern Utah over the next few days and keep daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s for Washington County. The risk for thunderstorms and flash flooding will remain for southern Utah throughout the week with monsoon moisture staying in place.

Along the Wasatch Front, typically hot and dry weather is expected with highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits through Thursday. By Friday, enough monsoon moisture could surge northward and generate a chance for thunderstorms as well.

Bottom Line? Scattered storms over southern Utah could cause flash flooding, hot and dry for northern Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!