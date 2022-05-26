SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! The heat is on!

We saw above-average temperatures with high pressure in control for our Wednesday and on Thursday we could see the hottest temperatures of the year. Above-average heat should peak on Thursday with the potential to tie or break a record in Salt Lake. The record for high temperature in Salt Lake City is 92 and we could tie or break that, while the rest of the Wasatch Front highs will flirt with low 90s and St. George could approach 100! This would be the first triple-digit day of the season in St. George. We’ll see a range of 80s and 90s throughout the rest of the state, including low to mid 80s in mountain valleys and 90s along the I-15 corridor.

The ridge will slightly shift east into the late afternoon and evening allowing winds to increase out of the south, leading the charge for the warmup, but in southern Utah, where humidity will be low combined with warmth, there will be increase in fire risk. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon through Friday evening for the Grand Staircase area of southern Utah and into Eastern Utah along the Colorado River Basin. These watches will likely evolve into Red Flag Warnings.

The high pressure leading to the warmup will ease its grip heading into Memorial Day weekend. We get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the workweek into Memorial Day weekend. By Friday with the high-pressure easing, there’s a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms for the northernmost half of the state. This is just the beginning of a weather pattern shift.

We have a series of disturbances trekking into Utah starting Friday, with a larger system set to impact the latter half of Memorial Day weekend. This will result a continued cooling trend while likely adding a chance for wet weather and at times, windier conditions. Right now, the best chance for wet weather appears to favor the northern two-thirds of the state but being more than a few days away, it’s just something to watch for now.

Each day starting this Saturday through next Tuesday will bring moisture potential with the best chance being Sunday into Memorial Day. On top of that, there will be potential for thunderstorms. In southern Utah, winds will likely increase which could result in more high fire danger. We’ll keep you posted if any warnings are issued.

Overall, the heat breaks down for the holiday weekend and daytime highs slip below average yet again heading into Memorial Day and early next week. If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend, continue to stay up to date on the forecast!

Bottom line? A preview of the summer heat is upon us, with an elevated fire risk for portions of the state.