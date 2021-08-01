Residents advised to take caution as Downtown Salt Lake City sees flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Residents and those looking to explore the city on Sunday night are advised to use caution on the roads.

The Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted out a warning to those caught in the heavy rain to be careful and avoid flooded roads due to flooding in parts of the city. Officials are recommending that those who encounter a flooded road in the capital city turn around and find an alternate route.

Sunday | 8:00 PM – Please use caution if traveling outside. There is localized street flooding in parts of downtown #SLC. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around. Check the local news or @NWSSaltLakeCity for the latest information on storm watches & warnings. #utwx #utah — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 2, 2021

Heavy rainfall throughout the Wasatch Front has caused mudslides and road closures in multiple locations, including Davis County, Iron County, and Tooele County.

Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed to drivers in the area at the moment. ABC4 is working to provide additional updates at the scene.

ABC4 is tracking the current weather situation and will post updates as they come in.