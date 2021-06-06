Red flag warning now includes portions of northern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – As we have all feared with these dry, warm, and breezy conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for portions of northern Utah now.

We are now beginning to see signs of favorable fire conditions for areas in the West Desert and even stretching as far east as the Wasatch Front.

Earlier this week we avoided being under the criteria for these conditions but now have winds returning to the Beehive State which would complete the recipe for fire danger. The warning goes into effect at noon on Monday June 7th, and will continue until the night of Tuesday June 8th.

This is also in addition to all of southern and central Utah’s red flag warning which continues until Tuesday night also.

Stay informed on the latest weather with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.