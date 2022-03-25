SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week. We officially began spring on Sunday with Monday feeling more like winter, but today will feel a lot more like May across the Beehive State. This is because Salt Lake City will reach the mid-70s while St. George will be firmly in the mid-80s! The forecasted high for both Salt Lake City and Cedar City is 76 and if we achieve that, both will topple the prior record of 75 & 72 respectively.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high pressure remains firmly in control. The warmup won’t stop there, for the upcoming weekend, more record high temperatures are likely to fall. This is because highs in the low 80s will be possible along the Wasatch Front while St. George will be in the mid to upper 80s! The projected high in SLC on Saturday is 80 with the record at 78 while we’re forecasting 88 in St. George with the record being 85.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll see more clouds as the high pressure begins to break down a bit. However, with the southerly flow continuing daytime highs will remain in record territory with highs very close to what we find on Saturday. If the clouds hold off a little longer in northern Utah, Sunday could be warmer than Saturday while it will be cooler in St. George compared to Saturday.

Along with the increased cloud coverage, winds will be picking up through the weekend. It will be on the breezy side Saturday, but those southerly winds will really be cranking by Sunday with gusts potentially over 30 mph in spots. The increased clouds and winds will signal bigger changes that arrive on Monday as an upper-level low pressure begins to approach.

The storm system coming in Monday and Tuesday is likely to be a split one, meaning it’s not expected to be too strong, however, there will be a decent chance we find wet weather across the state. On Monday wet weather will begin likely in southern Utah first before filling into northern Utah Monday night into Tuesday. This storm will also allow cooler and more seasonal temperatures to filter in so valley rain and mountain snow are likely on Tuesday. The weather has a chance to remain active through the middle of next week as temperatures hover near averages with breezy conditions. We’ll continue to fine-tune next week’s forecast as we get closer so stay tuned!

Bottom line? The next few days could bring record warmth before changes arrive early next week!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!