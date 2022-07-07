SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Get ready for a little summer sizzle as building high pressure will keep our daytime highs above average and help usher in a warming and drying trend for the next several days. It’ll get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George on Thursday and the chance of record potential as we head into the close of the workweek and weekend.

Temperatures statewide will be on the up and up with 90s expected along the Wasatch Front, mid 80s in mountain valleys like Park City, and a range of 80s and 90s throughout Central, Eastern and Southern Utah. The incoming ridge of high pressure means business.

Salt Lake City daytime highs will flirt with some records as we make it to the end of the workweek with triple digits reaching above 100 on Friday and Saturday, while St. George will see highs above the seasonal average of 101 for a majority of the next seven days. Skies will remain mostly dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in northeast Utah and southwest Wyoming on Thursday. It dries out following that for a period of time which includes the weekend, but by the middle of next week, we see a chance of moisture returning yet again.

With increasing temperatures and a mostly dry setup, we have the ingredients for fire conditions to ripen yet again as well. With breezy conditions holding on today and increasing by Friday, the fire risk remains elevated through this week and the chance of Red Flag Warnings returns to parts of the Beehive State. We’ll keep you posted on that, and we know that wind comes with the potential of blowing dust and hazy valleys.

Bottom line? High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise and a slight chance of a storm on Thursday for northeast Utah.

