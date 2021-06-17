Record heat to impact Utah yet again on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! Above-average heat remains as a large area of high pressure lingers near the Four Corner area as we approach the weekend.

Record heat will impact Utah yet again today, with the focus on the intense heat in Southern Utah.

We broke several records yesterday including Cedar City, Hanksville, and Kanab, and tied the record in St. George.

We again have record potential in the south, and temps warming along the Wasatch Front yet again.

Salt Lake will make a run for 90, with mid to upper 90s and a few 100s along the Wasatch Front.

Triple digits, or near triple digits, will dominate Eastern, Central, and Southern Utah.

Hazy sunshine is expected with afternoon clouds and the chance of some high-based, dry thunderstorms over the South Central mountains. These are likely to remain dry, which could lead to new fire starts.

Also noteworthy, fire danger will be high as a red flag warning has been extended over the Wasatch Mountain, the Western Uinta mountains, the Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, parts of the San Rafael Swell through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Valley locations should see light winds, more mountainous locations could see wind gusts up to 35 mph with low relative humidity values.

