SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, we are halfway to the Labor Day holiday weekend. We’re coming off a day with record heat in Salt Lake City as we reached 101° and we’ve got more heat on the way across the Beehive State as a high-pressure heat dome hangs over the western United States.

Today won’t be too different from yesterday, however, daytime highs will likely increase by a degree or two in most locations. That will result in triple digits in Salt Lake City, the upper 80s in Park City, mid-90s in Logan and Cedar City, above 100 in Moab, and over 105 in St. George.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with only a slim chance for a few stray showers over the highest terrain areas. Also, along the Wasatch Front air quality is projected to fall into the unhealthy for sensitive group range for Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that we see highs between 100-102° from Thursday through Labor Day on Monday. For the rest of the state, daytime highs will continue to be within a couple of degrees of what we get today during that same stretch. From Thursday through Saturday, we’ll likely see a high of above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City and if we achieve that, we’ll set the all-time high-temperature record for September in Salt Lake as the current record is 100. Also, the average high for additional perspective is the upper 80s this time of year!

For anyone with any outdoor plans, make sure to take precautions to beat the heat like packing plenty of hydration, taking breaks, and finding shade.

Heat is likely to stick around through the first half of next week, but models are optimistic at this point an incoming trough will be able to move or at least weaken the high pressure by the middle/end of next week. This should allow temperatures to come down slightly but being a week away it’s just something to watch for now. Fingers crossed cooler air gets here sooner rather than later!

Bottom Line?! More record heat is on the way for the next several days so stay cool out there!

