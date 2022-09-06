SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We’re coming off the HOTTEST September day on record in Salt Lake City on Labor Day by getting to 104°! This is after breaking the all-time September high-temperature record by getting to 103° just a few days ago.

There’s a chance we tie or even beat that number over the next couple of days before this July-like heat begins to break.

In the meantime, the high-pressure heat dome remains, meaning highs will be in record territory for most with highs ranging about 10-20 degrees above average. Heat-related advisories and warnings that were posted last week have now been extended through Wednesday evening. The heat advisories are in effect for most of the state along and west of I-15.

Along the Wasatch Front highs will climb as high as 105°. In southern Utah in Lower Washington County and at Lake Powell/Glen Canyon the excessive heat warning remains in effect with highs potentially climbing to or just above 110°. Within the heat advisories and warnings, heat-related illnesses are a serious risk so take necessary precautions to beat the heat.

For most of the state, the next couple of days will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of light showers in the higher terrain in the southern two-thirds of the state. In northern Utah, we could also see more smoke moving in from fires in nearby states which will contribute to the not-so-great air quality we currently have.

Now looking to some good news a trough of low pressure coming in from the Pacific Northwest will help begin to ease the temperature down from Thursday into Friday. We’ll likely remain above average, but instead of 10-20 degrees above average, it will be more so 3-7 degrees above average. There won’t be too much moisture for this trough to work with so wet weather potential is expected to remain fairly with except for higher elevations.

A little bit further down the road, we could be in store for more changes as the setup favors monsoon/tropical moisture to start moving into the southwestern United States by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Moisture from whatever Hurricane Kay is currently now could find its way as far north as Utah resulting in better-wet weather potential as daytime highs stay consistent with what we’ll get Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? We get more record heat through midweek before the heat is likely to relent for the end of the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!