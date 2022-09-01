SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! It’s the first day of September, but it may as well be the first day of July with the continued high heat we’re going to be getting into and through the Labor Day weekend.

We’re coming off another record-breaking day in Salt Lake City where we saw a high of 102. It was also the 27th time we’ve seen triple-digit heat this year as the annual record continues to grow as well.

With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had yesterday with highs at or even slightly above what we had on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slim chance for a few stray light showers in the highest terrain. In our northern Utah valleys, we’ll continue to deal with poor air quality as well, mainly for the presence of ozone.

Don’t expect a whole lot of changes Friday through Labor Day weekend. Each day is projected to have record-breaking/tying heat in Salt Lake City through next Wednesday. Another note is that the all-time record high temperature in the month of September is 100 and there’s a good chance we break that.

We could also very well see the record high temperature in the month of September in Logan, 97, fall by getting close to 100 this weekend! In St. George, we’ll be closer to 110 and because of the extreme heat in lower Washington County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from today through Labor Day.

Yikes… 🥵



This heatwave will be felt up and down the entire Beehive State with near/above record daytime highs. We also have a really good chance of breaking the all-time record high in September in both Logan & Salt Lake City 🔥!#utwx #utah #heatwave #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/uiPKxwmhvt — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 1, 2022

Some places you can go to escape the heat will be the high elevations and near our lakes and reservoirs. One place that might not mind the hot temperatures is up at Bear Lake with highs near 90 through the weekend. If you do have any outdoor plans, it’s essential to take the necessary precautions to beat this late-season heat. Take breaks, find shade, pack plenty of hydration, look before you lock your car, and limit outside time during the afternoons.

Looking for some relief models continue to be optimistic that we’ll trend at least a bit cooler by the end of next week as a system moves or at least weakens the high pressure. Being more than 5 days away though we’ll just have to keep an eye on trends so stay tuned there.

Bottom Line?! The heatwave will persist through the Labor Day weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!