Record-breaking warmth on the way

ST. GEORGE, Utah- (ABC4 News) – We’re heading from what feels like spring to summer in the blink of an eye! Spring temperatures arrived with pleasant 60s in Northern Utah, and 70s and 80s in the central and southern parts of the state, but these numbers won’t last for long. Record-breaking heat is possible in St. George next week, and daytime highs will soar for the Wasatch Front as well.

Our weather pattern for the state is an interesting one this month. Typically, this is one of the wettest months of the year, but so far, Salt Lake has only seen three days of measurable moisture this month. With no storms in sight, we will end as the driest April on record!

As we near the end of April, we're looking at the monthly precipitation here in Salt Lake City.



In fact, as of April 22 SLC has measured 0.26" of precip. Our driest April on record saw only 0.45" in 1981. Our best chance for more rain looks to be Thurs. #climateoutlook #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 23, 2020

Weather-wise, a ridge of high pressure is building. Upward moving air is linked to storm activity, but we deal with the opposite when it comes to high pressure. An area of high pressure is sinking air which produces calm, quiet and clear conditions and in this case, sunny skies with very warm temperatures.

This ridge will build through Sunday, then it will be slightly interrupted Sunday with more cloud cover and a system that sneaks over the ridge and could bring thunderstorms to Northern and Eastern Utah. After that, high pressure returns and by midweek we could be breaking heat records, especially for St. George.

Mercury will be rising….get ready to cook in St. George & a wave of warmth will impact the Wasatch Front.



It’s all thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. Let’s talk #utwx on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/vHRNi6L1mP — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) April 22, 2020

Records in St. George for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are 94, 95 and 95 degrees. The ABC4 Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a tie on Tuesday with a high of 95 and records broken on Wednesday and Thursday with upper 90s for high temperatures.

RELATED: Weather or Not: Allergy symptoms vs. COVID-19 symptoms

The Wasatch Front will likely see highs in the low to mid-80s, and while that’s not record-breaking, it sure is hot!

This heat could sneak up on you fast. Remember to stay hydrated, check your swamp coolers and air conditioners, wear sunscreen make sure pets have water and shade. This rapid warm-up will also lead to accelerated melting of our mountain snowpack, so be mindful of swift, cold river water and keep a safe distance!

