Record-breaking temps on the way for Wasatch Front, triple-digits in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! Get ready to keep cool because record-breaking temperatures are on the way for the Wasatch Front!

An area of high-pressure building through the Western United States continues to envelop Utah, with the apex of the ridge of high pressure expected Friday. Dangerous heat is also building in Southern Utah, so you can expect plenty of sunshine and things heating up significantly by lunch.

We hit our first 90 of the year yesterday, but today Salt Lake will get even hotter with a high of 96 on deck. The record in Salt Lake for today is 94 degrees set back in 1994. Many areas in Northern could break records with sunny skies and high climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

Eastern Utah will see low 90s in Vernal and Price, and upper 90s in Moab and Blanding.

The hot spot though, without a doubt, will be St. George with temperatures expected to hit 104.

Triple digit heat not only arrived ahead of schedule but sticks around for the next several days.

As a result, an “Excessive Heat Warning” goes into effect for lower Washington County and near Lake Powell at noon.

This is dangerous heat that could cause a spike in heat-related illnesses, so residents should stay hydrated and limit strenuous activity outdoors.

Increasing clouds are expected in Southern Utah throughout the afternoon, and an isolated storm could develop over the higher terrain during the heat of the day, so eyes to the skies!

Records will fall today and tomorrow! Our first triple digit day in SLC could also be looming. Do you miss the upper 70s yet? I do! Have a great day!

Stay tuned and for your full Pinpoint Weather forecast, head on over to abc4.com/weather and catch us on-air tonight for ABC4 News. We are There4You.