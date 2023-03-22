SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Our active spring weather pattern continues today as a low-pressure system rotates through the state.

Heavy mountain snowfall will continue off and on into the weekend with a chance of valley snow showers late in the week.

Numerous rain and snow showers this morning will become more spotty this afternoon as the trough moves east. Mountains will continue to see snowfall with winter weather-related advisories and warnings staying in place through early Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals are expected to be 1-2 feet, with locally higher amounts possible for Upper Cottonwoods, along some of the mountain ranges in Northern and Southern Utah. While snow accumulations are expected to mainly remain above the valley floor, we can’t rule out some minor accumulations with winter driving conditions possible at times. Colder air moving in with the storm will keep temperatures in the 40’s along the Wasatch Front with 50’s for St. George.

As the storm clears out late Wednesday evening, we’ll see a brief break in weather overnight into Thursday. The break in showers is very short-lived as yet another system will slide in from the northwest throughout the day Thursday.

Scattered showers are expected to increase Thursday afternoon with a stronger cold front arriving early Friday morning. This next system is unseasonably cold and will bring a chance for periods of light valley snow showers Friday and continuing off and on into the weekend.

Significant snowfall accumulations are likely in the higher mountain areas with another 8-16″, or more, possible of snow. Early snowfall forecasts call for 3-8″ for the Wasatch Back with a Trace-3″ for the valleys. Higher amounts are possible along the Bench areas as well.

The storm will usher in cold enough air that we’ll see daytime highs drop into the 30’s along the Wasatch Front, roughly 20 degrees colder than normal. Much of the state will remain cold and showery on Saturday with possibly improving conditions into early next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!