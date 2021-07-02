RECORD BREAKING MONTH: Hottest June on record, Increasing fire danger

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- July is here and temperatures are on the rise! We close out the work week with a warming trend and the slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the forecast. We saw two flash floods at our National Parks this week, with the latest Thursday night at Capitol Reef.

Video of the flood shows mud and water moving over the scenic byway in the park, with rangers describing the Fremont river running fast with mud and debris as a result.

The storms this week have been slow moving, so we have dealt with heavy downpours and could see that again for our Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will be tied to the higher terrain especially near NW Utah, over the Uinta Mountains and in South Central Utah.

The threat of a storm is a serious one, especially as many head to the outdoors for the holiday weekend. Keep in mind, lightning is Utah’s number one weather related killer. The flash flood threat for Friday eases for many popular spots like Zion and Bryce Canyon but remains possible for Capitol Reef and the San Rafael Swell.

We get a drier, southwest flow pushing into Washington County and the drier air will push further north into Saturday. Temperatures for our Friday will climb above average along the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90s expected, with Central Utah jumping into the upper 80s to mid 90s range.

Triple digit heat is expected to return Moab and St. George with more heat on the way ahead of the holiday weekend. The record-breaking dome of heat that impacted the Pacific Northwest and moved into Canada, slides south into the United States yet again, this time bringing impacts to Northern States like Montana and the Dakotas.

This area of high pressure has kept moisture further south. Heading into the weekend we see high pressure gaining control in the beehive state, which means temperatures will climb above average.

With the holiday weekend right around the corner, be sure to stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. ABC4 Utah is There4You!