Record-breaking heat wave continues in Utah heading into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Friday! Our record-breaking heat wave still has momentum as we close out our work week.

This strong ridge of high pressure broke heat records in Tooele, Provo, and Kanab Thursday, and temperatures today will ease slightly but still likely to hit triple digits throughout the state.

The Wasatch Front will see temperatures heating up yet again into the upper 90s and low 100s for our Friday, with a forecasted high of 101 in Salt Lake City.

More cloud cover is expected to stream in from the south and push into the beehives state, but daytime highs are still expected to hit triple digits in Central Utah, Castle Country, the Uinta Basin, and the southern part of the state. The increased cloud cover will cap daytime heating in some spots, but overall, dry conditions are expected with high heat.

A weak, dry disturbance will impact Northern Utah into Saturday, and it will only slightly take the edge off the heat. The Excessive heat warnings in place were extended through tonight for the Wasatch Front, West Desert, Sanpete, Sevier Valleys, and western Uinta Basin.

The Heat advisory for the Wasatch Back and Eastern border of the state was also extended. The warning for Southern Utah holds through Sunday night.

The other weather issue we are facing is increased fire danger. As a state, we are hot and dry, and this weak disturbance will elevate winds.

As a result, a red flag warning is in effect through tonight for the Wasatch Mountain, Uinta Mountains, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, and near Richfield.

Any fire start would spread quickly, so you want to be careful when out and about.

Be sure to stay up to date for any weekend adventures with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You.