Record-breaking heat potential returns in Utah: How hot is it going to be?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Thursday! Another day of record-breaking heat potential is here, and this is following the 104 degrees we saw in Salt Lake yesterday!

We have a large dome of high pressure controlling what’s going on in the Great Basin. The positioning of the high really decides the severity of impacts we see. High pressure is sinking air, so we typically see fairly clear skies and temperatures climbing.

The high is moving towards the Four Corners area and that will funnel in some mid and high-level moisture, so expect more clouds especially near mountains, and keep daytime highs well above average.

Salt Lake City typically sees a high of 92 degrees this time of year, but triple digits are on deck again. The Wasatch Front will see numbers hit 100 or higher with an excessive heat warning in effect.

A “Heat Advisory” is in effect for the backside of the Wasatch and Eastern Utah where temperatures, even in our mountain valleys will be very hot and approaching 100 degrees, with Vernal expected to hit 101, Moab to hit 108, and Lake Powell hovering around 109.

St. George could see its eighth day at or above 110 for the summer, with a forecasted 110 today. Most Utah cities will hit 100, and if they don’t, top out in the upper 90s.

Those 90s are expected in SW Wyoming, Ely, Nevada, and Southern Idaho. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected in the northern half of the state, with some increasing clouds through the afternoon over the mountains in the south.

A slight chance of an isolated mountain thunderstorm is possible. Some slight relief will attempt to impact a part of the state Friday.

Make sure to keep cool and recognize the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke! Stay hydrated and limit strenuous activity during the heat of the day!

With intense heat in control, be sure to stay ahead of all the weather happenings in Utah and the Great Basin with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather team. We are There4You!