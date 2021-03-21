Record-breaking first day of spring

UTAH (ABC4) – Saturday, March 20th, saw the first day of astronomical spring arrive at the same time as a cold front.

What we did not know was that the rain and snow that was brought along with it was going to be record-breaking.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City recorded a whopping 0.85 inches of precipitation. This comes at a time when it is most needed as Utah continues to experience its worst drought in history, so any amount of precipitation is welcomed.



The wet weather began in Salt Lake City just after 7:30 am once the cold front had passed over.

The rain remained steady over the next few hours leaving many in the Salt Lake Valley waking up to a soggy Saturday.

7:30 PM – Updated reports, additional snow plus another record precipitation!



❄️ 12" Brighton

❄️ 10" Alta

❄️ 8" Summit Park

💧 0.81" Mountain Dell Dam (Breaks record 0.65"/1932)



Full list/interactive map: https://t.co/qlGAk4J5j7



#utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/cYbB29f8Tf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 21, 2021

But the love was not just confined to SLC, as many benches and canyons saw snow with areas in the Cottonwoods seeing up to a foot of snow. This area of the Wasatch Front typically does well during these types of systems, as the northwest flow allows for upslope snow and the snow accumulations prove it.



The weather maker is not done with Utah or the Salt Lake Valley, in particular, just yet.

The possibility of lake enhanced precipitation is possible in the evening hours as a northwest flow continues to move into the area which can boost individual cells to overproduce on the valley rain and mountain snow.