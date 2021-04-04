Record-breaking day over the holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City airport reported a new record high temperature for April 3rd. The airport recorded a high of 79 degrees which breaks the old record of 76 degrees set back in 1961. This is also the first 79 degree high since Tuesday Oct. 3rd of last year, a whopping 172 day gap.

The friendly high-pressure system barely moves overnight and into Sunday allowing for a carbon copy day. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected over Utah and much of the West. The warm overnight temperatures also give us a good baseline to begin the warm day where it will not take much to get us back above average. Forecasted highs for Utah range from the mid-70s to upper 80s.

The forecasted high of 81 degrees for Salt Lake City on Sunday puts us well over the current record of 79 degrees. If we break over 79 degrees, it will replace the record that has been in place for 132 years.