SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

After a frigid start to the day, we have plenty of sunshine on deck statewide. We still have a cool, northerly flow over us so temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, but will still be right below seasonal average temperatures for today.

Winds will be calmer on Tuesday, but expect partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 50s in Central and Eastern Utah and upper 60s returning to St. George. High pressure takes control of our workweek, so dry conditions and a warming trend will be the main weather story.

Daytime highs will be around average on Wednesday, but we’ll see above-average warmth for the end of the week. A broad area of high pressure will track east through the desert southwest and it’ll result in temperatures jumping above average by the end of the workweek. Daytime highs by Friday will be near 70 in Salt Lake City while St. George will see low 80s! Dry skies and spring warmth will carry us into the weekend.

By Sunday, we could see increased cloud cover and winds ahead of what could be the next storm. We’ll give it a few days to evolve and keep you posted on changes.

Bottom line? Tuesday brings cooler and partly cloudy conditions with spring warmth around the corner.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!