SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Our next storm system is upon us, and this one sets up a wet weekend for part of the beehive state!

Measurable moisture means business this weekend in northern Utah as our system taps into an atmospheric river flowing in from the northwest. Westerly winds will crank and allow for a wave of moisture to crash against the Wasatch and Uinta mountains. This will bring a pretty sizable amount of rain and snow to the northern half of Utah and we won’t totally see a break until Sunday late morning. The good news, besides the nice amount of rain, is that temperatures will be warmer during the rain. Better news? Powder hounds don’t have to worry, there is another round of snow in the forecast for the early part of next week.

Saturday starts soggy with valley rain and mountain snow brought into the state by a cold front. The cold front stalls south of Utah County, so that chance of moisture focuses on valleys and mountains north of Nephi. The possibility of it will only increase as the day wears on, so if you don’t see it yet, you will. As mentioned, the temperatures will be a little warmer than we’ve had during the week so this will keep the moisture to rain in the valley, where we could have many totals between half a inch. In the mountains, we could see one to two feet of snow easily.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting at the tip of our state in the Bear River mountains and extends down the entire Wasatch range. This went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday evening and will remain until 9 a.m. on Sunday. During this time, we will see rapid snow accumulation and high winds bringing us plenty of blowing snow. This will make driving conditions very rough, and popular passes like Logan Summit, the Monte Cristo Loop, Sardine Canyon and the upper Cottonwoods will become tough to travel with road snow and very gusty winds. Areas under the Winter Storm Warning can expect anywhere from one to two feet of snow by Sunday morning!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect near Bear Lake, southwest Wyoming and the western Uintas until Sunday morning. Snow and slush covered roads are expected and I-80 will see travel challenges as a result. Southwest Wyoming is facing 2″-6″ of snow from this, while the Uintas will pick up anywhere from 6″-12″.

For most of central and southern Utah, things will be relatively calm. Drier conditions will be in place and temperatures will begin to creep up a little from the last few days. Changes will occur starting Monday with winds and the possibility of rain making its way into your midweek.

Northern Utah will see a slight break as one storm makes its exit Sunday night and the next one takes its place beginning Monday evening. More wet weather is expected as we head into next week as well, thanks to the influx of moisture to the west. Utah may be able to tap into the remnants of an atmospheric river, which brings some milder temps, steady valley rain at times and the chance for heavy mountain snow. Mild temperatures will hang on for the start of the work week, but another cold front looks to sweep through and open the door for colder air by Wednesday.

Bottom line? Make sure to keep yourself dry and safe this weekend in the north, while dry conditions and a gradual warming trend occur in the south.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.