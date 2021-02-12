Rain turns to snow for stormy, soggy Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC 4 News) – Our active storm track is ushering in several storms that will impact the state through the holiday weekend. Our first storm in a series that will impact us through Wednesday, delivered healthy valley rain and mountain snow. Alta picked up 11″ of snow in 12 hours.

Our next storm will drop into the state in the early morning hours of Saturday and impact the state through the early afternoon of Valentine’s Day. This second storm system will linger longer than the first storm. We will see valley rain and mountain snow, but a cold front will pass through the state and bring in colder air that will allow for rain to mix with wet snow, and for some areas to completely switch to snow. We have potential to get valley accumulations by Saturday evening and into the overnight. Bottom line, a sloppy Saturday is expected statewide with wet weather.

SATURDAY: Valley rain will switch to snow tomorrow evening, and for a period, early Sunday morning the flow becomes easterly. That will deliver some gusty winds, but we could see some areas pick up accumulating valley snow.

Mountains will pick up another round of heavy snow, and since this storm will last longer, we could potentially see higher snow totals. Northern mountains, including the Cottonwood Canyons, could pick up an additional 12-24″, with the Central Mountains accumulating between 10-20″ and the Southern Mountains looking at 12-18″. With heavy mountain snow expected, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uintas. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Central and Southern Mountains. You can expect travel impacts on mountain roads with road snow at times through Sunday late morning.

A “Winter Storm Watch” has been issued by the National Weather Service for the West Central Desert and a portion of the I-15 Corridor. Heavy snow possible mainly along the I-15 corridor, south of Nephi, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible with lesser amounts west of the I-15.

Saturday-Sunday Storm: Valley Rain will switch to snow as cold front passes which will allow for valley snow potential tomorrow evening & overnight.



Travel will be impacted on Saturday by these incoming weather conditions, so stay informed on the latest winter storm and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.