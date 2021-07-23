Rain, storms possible for some ahead of Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Epic storms fueled by monsoon moisture ripped through Salt Lake and Utah County Thursday night.

As we head into our Friday, we are looking at strong storms setting up again in southern and central Utah with an isolated storm possible in the north.

Flash flood potential is expected in parts of Southern Utah including The Grand Staircase area, Grand Gulch, and Natural Bridges. Flash flooding is probable in places like Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Capitol Reef.

Our daytime highs today will range around the 90s to the low 100s with upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and triple digits in Washington County.

Overnight lows will range in the 60s and 70s statewide.

Bottom line? Rain and storms are likely for quite a few of us in the Beehive State, and the Pioneer Day holiday keeps the threat of storms around!

