SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We close out the work week with a strong storm that brings statewide impact and a soggy start to our day. Wet weather continues to fill in with valley rain and mountain snow, and it started Friday morning with West and Northern Utah.

Moisture becomes more widespread throughout the day and by Friday afternoon, precipitation may be heavy at times with the potential for thunderstorms across the state. Storms will develop on Friday afternoon and evening, and these thunderstorms not only bring thunder and lightning, but they also bring the potential for gusty winds, the chance of hail and brief heavier rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a general thunderstorm threat for our region.

While valleys will deal with rain, snow in all our mountains is likely, and our northern mountains will likely see the highest totals. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern Utah mountains that will run from 6 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday. Times of heavy snow will be possible within the advisory where 8-16″ of snow can be expected.

Meanwhile locally, higher amounts will be possible, such as in the Cottonwoods. Snow combined with gusty winds will make tricky wintry travel on mountain routes. Southern mountains will also be included in a winter weather advisory that runs from 9 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow totals of 5-10″ are likely in the southern mountains and like the northern mountains, isolated higher amounts will be possible.

NOW: Winter Weather Advisory now in effect for our northern mountains. This advisory will run through noon tomorrow while our southern mountains will see the advisory begin at 9AM and continue through 1AM tonight. #utwx #utah @AlanaBrophyNews @BedoreBob pic.twitter.com/KAZ65mfr6y — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 22, 2022

This storm system ushers in much cooler temperatures with daytime highs dropping about 20 degrees compared to Thursday. Below-average temperatures plan to linger for several days including through the weekend. Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday.

The bulk of this storm will be valley rain and mountain snow, but with cooler air in place, early Saturday and late Saturday could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front. Any accumulations of over a couple of inches will likely be limited to elevations at or above 6500 feet. Don’t be surprised if you catch a wintry mix of rain and snow in some valleys, especially early and late Saturday when temperatures are coolest. There will also be potential for a lake effect late Friday night which could result in some accumulations.

It’ll be another windy day across the state with multiple wind advisories in effect once again. A Wind Advisory from the San Rafael Swell down to south central Utah will run from 9 a.m. Friday morning through 6 p.m. Friday night where winds may gust to 50 mph. This could lead to dangerous crosswinds, blowing dust, and possible power outages. The advisory for the western Uinta Basin runs from Friday night through early Saturday.

Our incoming storm looking healthy when it comes to moisture potential. Our in house model showing snow totals that could exceed 2 feet in the Cottonwoods while rain totals along the Wasatch Front could be 0.5" or more 🤞🤞🤞🤞! #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/ejJo4W8bfc — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 21, 2022

Wet weather dwindles as we head late into Saturday and by Sunday, it’ll dry out statewide, but temperatures will remain below average through the end of the weekend. Typically, this time of year, Salt Lake City tops out in the low 60s with St. George climbing to 76 degrees, but the next four days keep temperatures below those numbers.

By early next week, we’re back to dry skies with warmer temperatures.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online!

