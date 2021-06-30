Rain continues with flashflood potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We had quite the Tuesday with multiple flash flood warnings and serious flooding near Zion National Park.

Springdale, Utah picked up 1.18″ of rain in short amount of time which pushed a mudslide and the closure of the state road through Zion.

We also saw a decent amount of moisture near Brian Head, Escalante, and in the Carbon Corridor with plenty of thunder and lightning over Price. The push of moisture from the south did reach parts of the Wasatch Front with 0.12″ of rain in South Salt Lake.

Today, we have another day with the potential for stronger thunderstorms. Wednesday could be wet in spots with storms building and blossoming by the afternoon, with our weak low pushing west and still allowing for moisture to be funneled further north and towards the Wasatch Front.

The flash flood potential is “probable” for all our National Parks today, so it’s not the day to be caught in low lying areas as storms brew overhead!

Temperatures today will be close to average in the North and slightly below average in the south with the help of increased cloud cover.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will see highs close to 90 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with SLC hitting our seasonal norm of 90. Below average temps expected with plenty of 80s in Utah County, Castle Country, the Uinta Basin, Millard County, and in Iron County.

St. George stays away from the triple digit heat with a high of 94 and storms expected.

Important reminder with our flash flood potential, you never want to drive through running or standing water. Turn around, don’t drown! It takes very little water to sweep away cars and people so stay safe!

As storm roll through the state, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You!