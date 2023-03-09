SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A cold front will bring more snow potential to northern Utah today with a chance for snow squalls while we stay mostly dry down south!

The storm system that brought accumulating mountain and valley snow last night is pulling away from the region this morning. Our Winter Weather Advisories expired at 5 a.m., and now high pressure is setting up and will keep conditions pretty quiet throughout the day.

Expect daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front, with partly cloudy skies and a mix of 40s and 50s in central Utah. St. George will continue its warming trend into the 60s today. This will be a short-lived break though from active conditions as the southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather to close out the workweek and move into the weekend.

Get ready for soggy skies by Friday morning!

Tapping into an atmospheric river that teams up with an area of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest, our next storm though will be wet and warm.

With highs expected to climb into the 40s and possibly low 50s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be a valley rain and mountain snow setup. Snow levels will climb to about 8,000 feet, but then as we get through the weekend, drop at times. As a result, there could be times we see mixed precipitation in our valleys on Friday, but you can expect straight rain for your Saturday and Sunday.

We also could see some showers in southern Utah as well, keeping conditions unsettled for the weekend in that portion of the state. With temperatures warming, there’s a chance we could see rain in our mountain valleys, and with all of our accumulated snow, you can’t rule out the potential for some localized flooding.

While it looks like we dry out late Sunday into Monday of next week, don’t get too comfortable with that ridge of high pressure. The latest weather models hint at another atmospheric river and low-pressure event early next week meaning the return of rain is not far off!

