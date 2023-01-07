SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday, Utah! After another storm slammed the mountains with snow and brought soggy conditions to the valleys, Saturday is a bit of a breather. You can expect drier and calmer conditions statewide. High pressure builds and starts to settle, which opens the door for a pretty nice Saturday. Highs will run in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front and into Central Utah, with St. George making it into the low 50s, and it will come with a bit more sunshine, especially though the first half of the day. As quickly as the high pressure builds in though, it departs just as fast!

On Sunday, we’ll see mostly dry skies for most with daytime highs a little warmer than Saturday, but clouds will increase in northern Utah throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. This disturbance will have just enough to bring a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers in northern Utah from the second half of the day into the evening. This weak wave keeps us unsettled as we start our next work week, and we get a repeat performance to Sunday with a little more energy and moisture to move in from the west allowing for a slight chance, mainly in northern Utah.

By Tuesday, an upper level trough treks toward Utah, and that means the weather scene ramps up. The trough will capitalize on the setup of more moisture feeding in from the Pacific, so you can expect a more widespread wet weather event throughout the state. The temperatures will remain mild in our valleys for the next seven days, so this larger system appears to bring more valley rain and mountain snow. Be sure to stay tuned!

Bottom Line? A pleasant Saturday with active skies anxiously awaiting the chance to get back into northern Utah on Sunday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!