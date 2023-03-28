SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s a terrific start to Tuesday with calm weather statewide.

Bottom Line?! Plan on a quiet Tuesday with increasing temperatures, followed by a significant shift in the weather midweek.

Increasing southwest flow today will warm up temperatures. Daytime highs will climb into the low 50s for the Wasatch Front with mid-60s for St. George. Winds will be breezy out of the south and high clouds will start to increase ahead of more wet weather on Wednesday.

Another low-pressure system tapping into moist tropical air will swing valley rain and mountain snow showers into our area on Wednesday. The bulk of the moisture will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening as a front comes through, however, mountain snow will likely increase Wednesday morning.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected in this next storm system with 1-2 feet possible. The trough is expected to impact the state through early Friday with periods of rain and snow. Valleys will see mainly rain showers with a chance of a wintry mix Thursday morning, and again early Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the northern and southern mountains.

Temperatures will drop back down into the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front Thursday and Friday, which will be quite a change from the warmer temperatures expected earlier in the week. However, temperatures are expected to rebound into the weekend. Additionally, heavy snowfall can pose a significant threat to avalanche safety. If you plan on skiing or snowboarding in the mountains, be sure to check the avalanche forecast and follow all safety guidelines.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!