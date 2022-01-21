Quick storm to impact the end of the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A quick-moving storm continues to impact parts of Utah today. The storm doesn’t bring an abundance of moisture, but it brings some much-needed change to the weather pattern. For the last two weeks, we’ve battled dry conditions and poor air quality in Northern Utah valleys and this storm helped eased the inversion.

We’ll get northerly winds behind the passing cold front and temperatures will remain near average for our Friday with highs in the upper 30s for the Wasatch Front and Central Utah and more widespread 40s and 50s in southern Utah. While a bulk of measurable moisture fell Thursday night, snow showers linger Friday morning and then head south by the afternoon and evening.

As the cold front heads south, we’ll get some enhanced canyon winds in Washington County. “Gap winds” are a result of downslope winds that get squeezed and accelerate through canyons, so we’ll see those in wind-prone areas including near Zion National Park, Hurricane, Snow Canyon State Park and at the mouths of canyons near St. George. Wind gusts in this area will pick up by the afternoon and hang on through Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect gusts between 35-40 mph with higher peaks gusting closer to 50 mph.

When all is said and done, this storm won’t be anywhere close to the strongest we’ve seen so far this season meaning totals won’t be too impressive, but our mountains in central and northern Utah could pick up 3-7 inches with isolated higher amounts. Mountain valleys could see 2-4 inches, northern benches around 1-3 inches will be possible, and our northern valleys including the Wasatch Front may receive anywhere from a trace to a few inches.

Even though totals won’t be very high, this system should greatly ease the inversions or even break them. Fingers crossed we’ll get as much wet weather as we can because by Friday night into Saturday, high pressure will be eager to set up shop again. Throughout the weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures close to seasonal averages. Haze could build in quickly from late Saturday to Sunday, especially if there is snow on the ground.

Bottom line? Some light snow for our mountains and valleys as a quick-paced storm exits in the state. A brief period of clean air is also expected.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!