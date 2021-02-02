Quick storm midweek to bring wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC4 ) – A weak storm system will impact a portion of the state heading into Wednesday morning. Valley rain and mountain snow will begin in the early morning hours which will impact the Northern Wasatch Front, and a cold front pushing through the state will bring some precipitation to Central and Eastern as we head into the afternoon and evening. The storm system is dropping in from the Pacific Northwest and will bring colder air and significant mountain snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for the Wasatch Mountains, Western Uinta Mountains, and Central Mountains that goes into effect from midnight through 3 p.m. on Thursday. Cities like Alta, Brighton, Scipio, and Cove Fort are included in the advisory, which means snow could impact travel along mountain routes. Mountains are expected to pick up between 6-12″ from this storm system, with the possibility of seeing up 15″ in the Cottonwood Canyons.

HEADS UP: Winter Weather Advisory going into effect at midnight for Northern & Central Mountains. Snow could impact travel on mountain roads with 6-12" of snow expected through Thursday at 3pm. @abc4utah #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/3o9pxStRYm — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) February 3, 2021

Due to mild temperatures in the valleys, precipitation will likely be rain and could possibly mix with some snow as the cold front passes through the area. Northern Wasatch Front valleys will see anywhere from a trace of snow to an inch. Some areas like Cache Valley have cold air trapped, and they will likely see straight snow, but major accumulations are not expected. By the afternoon hours, snow will become more scattered and showery, but a portion of I-15 between Cove Fort and Scipio could see travel impacts due to snow. This storm system won’t exit the state until early Thursday morning, and we will see a clearing by the afternoon hours on Thursday.

