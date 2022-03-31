SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We started out with cloudy conditions and have the chance of another round of wet weather through Thursday morning and afternoon.

This disturbance delivers a round of valley rain and mountain snow with the snow level dipping down to 7,000 feet. The storm doesn’t bring a tremendous amount of moisture, but the rain will be light and showery. In the mountains, only minor snow accumulations are expected. This system will bring in slightly cooler temperatures with daytime highs running about 3-5 degrees cooler in most locations except for southern Utah.

The storm system pulls away by Thursday evening which allows high pressure to gain control by the end of the week. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm slightly above average with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions will also persist thanks to the high pressure gaining control.

As we close the weekend and head into next week, there’s potential for some additional active weather. We could see rain return to the valleys with the chance of wet weather into early next week. We’ll keep an eye on how this storm develops and keep you posted.

Bottom Line? An unsettled Thurdsay with cooler temperatures, more valley rain and mountain snow potential.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!