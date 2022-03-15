SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We’ll see some mild conditions to start Tuesday, but some changes are on the way for Northern Utah as we head into the evening and overnight. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day today ahead of the next cold front. We’ll also see a stronger southerly flow which will help warm us and bring in some mild temperatures for the day.

Daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, so you can expect uppers 50s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake making a run for 60 degrees, with the low to mid 60s along the I-15 corridor and St. George popping into the mid 70s! We get a little spring fever with these temperatures, but they don’t last long as our next system moves in and flattens the ridge of high pressure. During the morning hours, any wet weather will be mainly limited to northeastern Nevada before moving into northern Utah by the afternoon. The cold front looks to sweep into Utah in the late afternoon and early evening, bringing most of the impact overnight.

While active skies dwindle in Northern Utah on Wednesday morning, we get a chance of showers in Central and Southern Utah for the rest of the day. St. George will deal with increased winds and cloud cover, and the chance of some rain on Wednesday afternoon/evening is not out of the question. This storm is a quick hitter, but will bring just some light snow to the mountains, with about 2-5″ in the Northern mountains and a trace to 3″ possible in the Central and Southern mountains. Lower valleys including the Wasatch Front will predominately be rain.

We will slightly cool into St. Patrick’s Day, with temperatures rebounding by the close of the workweek. Right now, there’s a chance of a weekend storm and we’ll keep you posted as it develops.

Bottom Line? Increasing clouds with mild temperatures to start the day, but valley rain and mountain snow to end it.

Stay ahead of the ever-changing spring weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!