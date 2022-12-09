SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon.

Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.

We get a brief lull in the action on Saturday with a strengthening Southwest flow Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions ahead of our next cold front. While high pressure wants to build Saturday, it does not get the chance as our next soggy system moves in and impacts the state for several days.

Heavy mountain snow is expected with this next storm, and in the valleys, wet weather will start as rain and turn to snow behind the cold front. We are looking at accumulating snow Sunday into Monday with lingering wrap-around snow showers through Tuesday midday. Even St. George could see some flakes briefly mix into the higher elevations of Washington County. Be sure to stay tuned for expected snow totals.

After the moisture moves on, the northerly flow will allow for frigid air to dominate the weather story. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will only make it into the 20s and St. George will struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Bottom Line? Another round of snow early Friday ahead of a much larger storm this weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.