SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah.

This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.

When it comes to accumulations, the central and southern portions of the state through mountains will likely see several inches of snow and over half a foot is possible for places like Brianhead and the Pine Valley mountains. Also, along the I-15 corridor from Millard County down to Cedar City we could see more than a few inches which will likely make travel difficult.

In the lowest elevations of southern Utah like St. George, we’ll mainly see rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, but from Thursday night into early Friday morning we could see a changeover if the moisture holds on long enough as just about everyone will drop below freezing tomorrow night for lows.

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Southern Utah mountains. The storm is expected to bring 6-12″ of snow to most of the mountains in that region with higher totals possible for the Pine Valley and Tushar mountains. Winter driving conditions are expected on all mountain routes.

By Friday we’re back to mostly dry skies in northern Utah as showers will linger down south through at last the first half of the day before we start to calm things down from the afternoon into the evening across the board. Daytime highs will come down by another few degrees which will lead to a chilly day. We’ll begin the weekend dry with similar temperatures compared to Friday with a little more sunshine, but there looks to be another storm shaping up with snow potential for the latter half of the weekend and into next week.

Bottom Line? A break from the active skies today before another storm arrives Thursday!

