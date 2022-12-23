SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.

A weak trough delivered a few snow showers in the lower elevations with a couple of inches of snow possible in the mountains, with the west desert, eastern Utah near Moab, central Utah near Richfield and Cache valley seeing that light precipitation.

You can expect cloudy skies for the Wasatch Front with a gradual warming trend during the day, before another, even weaker, system does another pass at the north. As a result, after midnight and into Christmas Eve morning, we have the chance of flurries under a Northwest flow.

Southern Utah will continue to stay dry through the weekend and also see temperatures above seasonal norms. St. George has a chance at reaching 60 degrees for Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas, many are always looking for snow on the day. We’d love to tell you that there is a guaranteed White Christmas ahead, but things are looking a little iffy on that – no matter how good you’ve been this year. Our “white” will come from cloud cover that will help keep temperatures steady and hopefully deflect inversion for the weekend.

An active pattern holds on for the last week of the year with the chance of rain and snow by midweek. Early views of this storm suggest increasing winds ahead of this larger system, with a subtropical connection and milder temperatures which could bring both rain and snow to areas impacted. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the timing and impacts.

Takeaway? Slight snow possibilities on Friday with a gradual warming trend through early next week. Merry Christmas!

Keep one step ahead of the weather and follow us both on-air and online at ABC4 – Good 4 Utah