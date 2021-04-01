Potentially record-breaking mini ‘heat wave’ setting up for Utah this Easter weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -A large and dominant area of high pressure has settled into the Western United States this week allowing for rapidly warming temperatures heading into the holiday weekend.

As the high strengthens this weekend, the warmest air will be arriving into the region beginning Friday with high temperatures throughout the area in the 70’s for most but 80’s in portions of Washington County and a forecast high of 78 in Salt Lake City.

This would be the first of three daily records the city is set to breakthrough Sunday. The previous daily high temperature on Friday is 11 from 1943.

Saturday will see temperatures inch even closer to 80 across parts of Northern Utah and 90 for St. George. The forecast high on Saturday in Salt Lake City is 79 which would break the daily high temperature record of 76 set in 1961. Meanwhile, St. George will look to hit 89 for the high which would tie the record for the day set back in 1966.

Finally, the warm temperatures will look to apex on Easter Sunday with a forecast high of 90 degrees in St. George which would break the previous record high of 89 degrees set in 1959. The forecast high of 80 in Salt Lake City would be the second earliest 80-degree day ever for the city with the earliest occurrence on March 30, 2012. This would also break a 132-year-old daily high-temperature record for April 4 of 79 degrees set back in 1889.

If this were to occur, this would be the last record high from the 1800’s to fall for any day in the month of April.

With many school districts on Spring Break this week or starting next week, many of Utah’s most popular outdoor attractions will be very busy and/or exceeding capacity limits. Allow for extra time and pack your patience this weekend.

