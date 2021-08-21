Potential storms with windy smoke-filled skies this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy weekend! We are coming off a brief, dry break from a wet work week and another round of storms is on the way for part of Utah.

We are seeing a warming trend with temperatures, but we will see another low-pressure system dip into the Beehive state. Ahead of the front, we will see gusty southwesterly winds statewide, with windy conditions being the biggest weather threat for St. George. In Northern Utah, Cloud cover will increase during the day, and a robust cold front will bring gusty showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of Utah and southwest Wyoming.

Storms will target the afternoon and evening, and the Storm Prediction Center has elevated the thunderstorms threat to “marginal” for the Northern Wasatch Front. The marginal risk for thunderstorms brings the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, and abundant lightning.

It’s important to stay weather aware from Cache Valley to Utah County for Saturday!

Drier conditions are on deck for Sunday, but wildfire smoke will be an issue behind the passing cold front. A more zonal, or westerly, flow will open the door for thicker plumes of wildfire smoke from fires burning in California. You should expect visibility impacts and compromised air quality through the weekend, and most noticeably on Sunday.

Daytime highs continue to rise into the weekend. Expect a mix of temps in the 70s and 80s statewide with low 80s along the Wasatch Front. The hot spot will be St. George, with low to mid-90s in Washington County for the weekend.

Bottom line? Keep your eyes to the skies for another round of storms on Saturday, with some whipping winds and smoke-filled air to stay!

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!