SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Utah!

A quick-moving storm exited the state, meaning we get a beautiful Thursday ahead. Irish skies will be smiling with drier conditions and plenty of sunshine statewide.

Cooler air hangs for the holiday as high pressure settles back in, with daytime highs running close to average in both Northern and Southern Utah. Expect low 50s along the Wasatch Front and I-15 corridor, with upper 60s expected in St. George. The warming trend continues into Friday, but a weak disturbance will ripple through and bring the potential of increased cloud cover.

High pressure holds through Saturday, but the start of the weekend welcomes a bit of transition. Increased clouds and winds will become noticeable ahead of another approaching storm by Sunday. The storm will bring impacts statewide with rain and the possibility of rain turning into snow and wet weather hanging on through Monday morning. It’s still several days away, so we’ll keep you posted as the storm evolves.

Bottom Line? St. Patrick’s Day brings more sunshine and dry conditions statewide!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!