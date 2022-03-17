SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Utah! After being unsettled for midweek, today will be calm and cool across the state as high pressure settles in. Across the state, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the bulk of the day. Daytime highs will be a few degrees below average in most spots resulting in low 50s for the Wasatch Front, 40s for the Wasatch Back, and upper 60s in St. George. During the first half of the day, it will be breezy with some stronger gusts in SW Utah, but those winds gradually die down the later it gets.

As we go into tonight a little disturbance will help to increase cloud coverage that we’ll take into our Friday. With little moisture, the chance for any wet weather will run very low. There will be at least a small chance we could squeeze out some moisture in the higher elevations, mainly in the Uinta’s. Meanwhile, for everyone else, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures warm up a few to a handful of degrees compared to our St. Patrick’s Day.

High pressure remains the main controlling feature in our weather through Saturday, but by then we’ll see even more changes. This is because we’ll be sandwiched between a high and low pressure resulting in an increased southerly flow. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees above average on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for most in Utah.

By Saturday night into Sunday, the low pressure will start to move in resulting in a good chance for wet weather across the state on Sunday. This will likely start off as valley rain and mountain snow, but with colder air behind this system, the valley rain could transition to snow. Those details and the timing will come into better focus as we get closer to Sunday. At this point, accumulating mountain snow is looking likely. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Golden sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day with warmer days on the way!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!