SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s another clear start to the day with a taste of early summer temperatures for Utah by this afternoon.

Daytime highs are running 15-20 degrees above normal with high pressure in place. Southwest flow is also increasing this afternoon as the ridge shifts slightly east. A record-high temperature of 86 degrees is forecast for Salt Lake City which would beat the previous record of 84 degrees, set back in 2021. The rapid warmup will continue to exacerbate snowmelt and runoff into our rivers and streams. Flood Watches remain in place along portions of northern Utah.

Southwest flow will continue on Monday with even warmer temperatures possible for Salt Lake. It’s possible that another record high will be set with the current record sitting at 87 degrees from 2007. The record warmth will lead to concerns along a number of rivers with Flood Watches in effect for the Little Bear River below Hryum Dam, impacting Paradise, UT. The Lower Weber River is expecting flood conditions near Plain City as well. The East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch will likely reach flood stage and have impacts there. Peak runoff for these areas is expected late Monday into Tuesday. Runoff should ease by the end of the week as some cooler air moves in Thursday – Friday.

Winds will be blustery throughout much of the week with a front on the way Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s on Thursday for the Wasatch Front with seasonal temperatures expected on Friday. Moisture will increase on Thursday with the front moving in, rain and possible thunderstorms are expected. Another wave of moisture will arrive late Friday into Saturday with moisture clearing out Saturday afternoon. More unsettled weather is possible early next week.

Bottom line?! Summer-like temperatures are hanging around early in the week, causing concern for flooding.

