Possible flash flooding for Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- We have all been hoping for it and it has finally appeared in the forecast. We have monsoonal moisture moving into Southern Utah today but with that big push of moisture brings the possibility of flash flooding and some severe weather given just how dry we were.

This will impact us mostly in the more mountainous areas today as they will provide the best additional lift for these storms to get going but that does not mean that the valley will be left out. Our best chances for showers will be toward the later afternoon and evening time as we get the daytime heating necessary to get the storms to pop up.

Areas that are under a possible potential for flash floods today would be Capitol Reef National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, and Grand Staircase/Escalante National Monument.

As we have seen these stronger storms that produce heavy downpours can cause very strong flash flooding. We also have the issue of severe weather with some of these storms more located over Washington County but also in part of Iron and Kane Counties.

Our greatest threat with these storms would be the strong winds that could reach 60 mph but we cannot rule out hail up to one inch in diameter and lightning with these storms. Tornadoes are not expected as we do not have the necessary spin to create this threat.

Tomorrow will be another day that will also see a greater threat for flash flooding in almost all of Southern Utah so please be weather aware with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!