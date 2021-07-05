Pop up showers, flash flooding possible across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Heading into the last day of the holiday weekend, we expect to see some showers pop up for parts of southern and central Utah.

Again, these will be slow-moving storms which could lead to flash flooding under stronger cells.

Areas such as Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell will be under a probable potential for flash flooding risk in slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams.

This activity will be mostly during the late morning and early afternoon hours but could still linger throughout the day.

Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and have an escape plan if you do get caught near flash flooding.

We do see some sunshine throughout the day for most of the Beehive State as we still have our high-pressure system parked over top of the Southwest.

Temperatures will be around average if not slightly above for most of us, so get ready to stay hydrated.

We can expect to see temperatures mostly in the 90s and the triple digits.

Given we will not be too much higher than our averages there are no heat alerts, but heat illness can still set in and harm sensitive groups such as the older population, and small children.

