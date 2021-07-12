Poor air quality remains, as late afternoon showers hit Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Good Monday morning! We continue to feel the effects of the high pressure system sitting over the west coast with some high heat and poor air quality due to the wildfire smoke that is still filtering in.

Poor air quality is expected to remain over the Wasatch Front throughout the day with no sign of rain or strong winds to blow it away.

The return of moisture for Southern Utah is a different story though as we begin to see the return of monsoonal moisture that will lead to some storms during the afternoon and evening.

This moisture push will also lead to some severe weather today. The storm prediction center has parts of Iron, Kane, and most of Washington Counties under a marginal (1/5) threat for severe weather. The main threat will be 60 mph wind gusts, 1 inch hail, and flash flooding for parts of Southern Utah.

While not under the marginal threat showers are possible of creating some flash flooding in the National Parks in the south central mountains during the afternoon and evening timeframe. Please be weather aware during the day and always avoid flooded areas.

Today’s highs will once again be in the 90s and triple digits for Utah and most of the Great Basin. While our conditions for clouds will be on the mostly to partly cloudy side the smoke will continue to blanket us limiting sunshine.

This evening we cooldown some and see the end of the heat alerts in Utah. Lows lingering around the 60s to the 80s will be expected.

In short, we have quite a busy day in the weather world especially in Southern Utah. Be sure to stay weather aware!

