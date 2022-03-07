SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah!

We’re starting off the workweek on a dry note after a wet weekend filled with thunderstorms and heavy snowfall. Monday starts off quite chilly, with many of us below the freezing mark which will make the morning commute a bit tricky around the Wasatch Front, especially if there is still snow and snowmelt on the roads.

Some areas around the west side of the Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley could see a few snow showers thanks to lake enhancement, but not much is expected out of these showers. A few areas could see about one to two inches of new snow that won’t be as heavy as the last event. The cold air will be hanging around as well, making it 15-20 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Many in northern Utah will be in the 30s with a few 20s sprinkled in, while central and southern Utah will range from the mid to upper 30s all the way to the low 50s.

Winds will be on the breezy side throughout the entire state but in southern Utah, we could have quite a windy day with locally gusty spots. The cloud cover will continue to clear out some as we have a drier layer of air taking hold. Avalanche danger will still remain elevated for many mountain ranges in northern Utah with north-facing slopes seeing the most pronounced danger.

In short, we say goodbye to the wet weather and hello to the sunshine for a bit.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4you!