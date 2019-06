SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -It was an unforgettable and record-setting spring for Utah. As May ended, Salt Lake City ended the month almost 2 degrees below the average temperature, and well above the average total precipitation with no measurable snowfall.

Salt Lake City finished with the second wettest spring in history with 11.19" of rainfall. With the 3.78" of rain that SLC received in May, the record books had to be rewritten as this was the third consecutive month of 3 or more inches of rain over any time period since record-keeping began back in 1874. A truly remarkable feat!