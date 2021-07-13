Parts of Utah under flash flood watch, others in triple digit heat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We continue our Tuesday with the possibility of seeing heavy downpours over Southern Utah that could lead to flash flooding.

These storms have a very moist lower level to work with, so evaporation due to a dry layer will not happen for most. This increases the potential for storms to cause flash flooding.

The very same shower activity and moisture will help us keep us right around our climatological average in Southern Utah today, but not so much for Northern Utah. We still expect to see triple digit heat for areas around the Salt Lake Valley with upper 90s for most of the rest.

Sunshine will be plentiful except for those that are getting showers, but we will also see an air quality improvement as the rain helps wash out some of the smoke still lingering in the air.

Showers will continue well into the evening time, especially for areas in Washington County where we can expect to see a late day surge of rain and storms. Again, flash flooding will be a concern with these storms.

The storms and rain will fully die down going into the overnight hours once we lose our daytime heating.

Lows tonight will range from the 60s to the upper 70s allowing for a much more comfortable night.

In short, heavy rain is expected through the afternoon and evening time frame in Southern Utah, meaning that flooding concerns are high.

Be sure to get updates and the latest warnings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!