SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! This broad upper-level low is a slow mover, and as a result, wrap around moisture kept light snow churning for the northern and central Wasatch Front overnight and will linger through midday.

Cold air and surface temperatures mean drivers should expect winter travel conditions on the roads. Due to ongoing snow showers, the Winter Weather Advisory was extended until noon Wednesday for Salt Lake, Davis and Weber Counties. Additional snow accumulations between 1-4″ for areas under the advisory with the chance for higher totals on the benches.

Snow showers will dwindle by the afternoon, and we get a very short break ahead of our next trough. This quick-moving system will graze the northern half of the state and will produce some light snow accumulations, anywhere from 1-3″ in the valleys and 3-6” in the mountains. The timing of the system is the early morning hours of Thursday and with cold air in place, the potential for a compromised Thursday morning commute exists.

As moisture clears and drier conditions take hold, a significantly cold northerly flow will keep temperatures well below seasonal norms. Daytime highs will hover either below or around freezing in most locations in Northern and Central Utah, with the low 40s expected in parts of Washington and Kane Counties.

After the sun goes down, temperatures will drop quickly statewide with most bottoming out in the teens and 20s while higher elevations areas drop into the single digits. Make sure you limit time outside and dress warmly for the next several days!

Bottom line? Snow showers eventually taper off with our unsettled pattern today, with frigid below-average highs settling in.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.