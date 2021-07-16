Overnight flash flooding hits Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Severe weather targeted Southern Utah into the early morning hours with strong thunderstorms and heavy rain fueled my monsoon moisture.

It started in the 10 p.m. hour with a strong thunderstorm on the border of Beaver and Iron County. The storm moved over I-15 into Cedar City around 11 p.m., and a flash flood warning was posted near the small town of Lund until 11:45 p.m.

NEW *Flash Flood Warning*



Severe Thunderstorms dropped 3-6" of rain!



Where: SW Beaver & NW Iron County (Lund)



Until: 11:45 pm



Life threatening flash flooding to occur int his area. Do NOT drive through flood waters.@abc4utah #utwx #storm pic.twitter.com/FxVnYeKkep — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 16, 2021

Strong storms began to align, cluster, and push into Washington County. The threat of storms, even while weakening while moving through Washington County, prompted several overnight flash flood warnings for parts of the county. Just after midnight, thunderstorms impacted western Kane County and east-central Washington County including Zion National Park, Kolob Canyon, Rockville, and Springdale. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4:15 a.m. with Birch Hollow, Orderville Canyon, Jolly Gulch and the North Fork of the Virgin River impacted.

NEW: Two flash flood warnings near @ZionNPS for Washington & Kane County until 4:15 am



Stay with @abc4utah with updates @cesar_wx will be #live with info #utwx pic.twitter.com/Dn9who8XHO — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 16, 2021

Strong storms hit Washington County, including St. George, Washington City, and Santa Clara, which received an abundance of rain. The City of Washington picked up a third of an inch of rain, with other weather stations picking up heavy rain in a short amount of time.

A weather station in Washington City has reported 0.20"/15 minutes. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 16, 2021

Rain wraps up by the morning commute time, but a muddy mess is expected by daybreak. An urban and small stream flood advisory was in effect for Washington County for most of the overnight. Clean efforts will likely be necessary for Washington County Friday.

Stay weather aware is by keeping up with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!