Opening day for some Utah ski resorts this week

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – Utahn’s all remember last week when some resorts had to push back their opening dates as the well above average temperatures have made it tough for snow to stick around.

But that has changed as we saw cooler air finally make its way into the Great Basin allowing for the resorts to get a solid base for opening day. This has now led a few of them to be ready to open up this week.

But one resort, known to open earlier than others, was able to beat everyone to the punch.

“I’m super excited. The thing is I didn’t know it was open today cause it was a soft opening,” says Mark Crane, a season pass holder, as he gets ready to ride up the lift at Brighton Resort.

Many season pass holders were surprised to see the soft open but happily came up to get some of the first rides of the season.

But Brighton expects to see an even better crowd tomorrow when it officially opens up to the rest of the public.

“It’ll be busy, you know, there’s only going to be a few lifts going but it won’t be so busy that uh people are going to be bummed out,” says Jared Winkler, Director of Communications for Brighton Resort.

Brighton will not be the only resort that powder hounds will be flocking to as Solitude will also be open.

“For tomorrow, day one we will have moonbeam express chair lift and link chair lift open,” says, Sara Huey, Communications Manager at Solitude Resort. Huey added, “it’s very limited terrain tomorrow but we said hey we can do it so let’s do it.”

This gives winter enthusiasts options to choose from on where to hit the slopes.

In regards to their COVID protocol, both resorts are requiring masks while indoors but not when outside. Be sure to check their website for further information and updates.