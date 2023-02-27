EDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Ogden Valley had been hit hard with snow during last week’s winter storm, with snowfall totals capping at 12 inches or more for local ski resorts. Eden residents expressed their excitement and frustrations with the towering snow they have received so far this year.

“It just comes in like a lion and just keeps going,” said resident Troy Brunker, who was out clearing his driveway when we rolled into town. “[Got] up to about 18 inches last night.”

Mounds of snow line the roads in the small town of Eden. This is a sight that residents were begging for last year.

“We had a rough year last year,” said resident Kristin Carver. “It was a sad year for Pineview. [Snowfall total] was really low and so, it’s sweet that we were at church praying for snow, and [now] we’re just getting pounded.”

Ogden Valley recorded over a foot of snow just this morning with more snow on the way. Some residents are tired of shoveling.

“Little love-hate — It’s fun to play, snowboard and ski in,” said resident Zachery Bachman. “This season is ridiculous. I’m kind of sick of shoveling.”

The kids sure do love the snow, especially when a snow day is called at school. Carver says the school district kept giving her kids half-days, so they have been having way too much fun playing in the snow.

“This is awesome,” Carver said. “I would pray for this as a kid.”

Eden residents are mostly ready to embrace another foot of snow through Wednesday.

“We’ll take it,” Carver said. “Let’s fill up Pineview. Let’s have water for our crops. We’ll take it. I mean, we’ll take the heinousness of the commuting, the delayed school or no school, and we’ll just fill up our reservoirs and hopefully have enough for summer.”